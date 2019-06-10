June 11, will be another historic day in the democratic set up of Nigeria as the 9th Assembly of the Federal Legislative is inaugurated.

Following the proclamation of inauguration of the National Assembly for the next four years by President Muhammadu Buhari, about nine representatives from Imo State shall be part of those to represent interest of Imolites in the Green chamber.

Among the members expected to undertake legislative duties in the House are five ranking lawmakers who have witnessed action in the complex in the past.

They are Jerry Alagbaso of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East, Henry Nwawuba of Mbaitoli/Ikeduru, Bede Eke of Ngor Okpala, Kingsley Onwubuariri (Okigwe North) and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba while Alagbaoso is on a third missionary journey, Eke Nwawuba and Onwubuariri are on second term. Though Nwajiuba is a ranking member, it is important to note that unlike others he had experienced life on the floor of the House more than twelve years. The returning lawmakers are of PDP extraction except Nwajiuba who is of Accord and likely to join APC on the floor of the House during inauguration to run for the Speakership position.

The newcomers list has Dr Paschal Obi for (Ideato), Chinedu Emeka (Ahiazu/Ezinihitte), Kingsley Uju of Ohaji/Egbema,Oguta, Oru West including Ikenna Elezianya of Owerri Federal Constituency. Coming on board through court process is PDP’s Kingsley Echendu.

In a related development, as the 9th House of Assembly is inaugurated today, there are strong indications that two APC members, Honourables Chike Okafor and Ugonna Ozuruigbo may not be on the floor of the House to be part of the inauguration.

At the end of the National Assembly election, Okafor and OZB were declared winners of Okigwe South Federal Constituency and Nwangele/Njaba/Isu and Nkwerre Federal Constituency respectively.

However, their major challengers went to court. In the case of Okafor, another aspirant went to court earlier before the elections were held to challenge the process that led to his emergence as APC candidate.

The court ruled that the party has no candidate and INEC shouldn’t recognize any APC candidate. Instead of challenging the rulling Okafor went ahead with campaign for electioneering. However, the Accord candidate, Hon Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba who came second instituted a court case to enforce Okafor’s removal based on the earlier court judgment banning APC from presenting a candidate.

Subsequently, INEC issued Nwajiuba Certificate of Return to take over from Okafor as the person holding Ihitte/Uboma, Obowo and Ehime Mbano federal constituency mandate. Okafor represent Okigwe South in 2015-2019

Okafor was said to be battling to have his COR and as at press time Nwajiuba’s name was listed among those to be inaugurated. No evidence shows that Okafor is challenging the court action.

OZB is also out of the picture of those to be inaugurated as a court case removed him based on improper process he emerged in APC. An APC aspirant, Harrison Nwadike, a lawyer had gone to court seeking the disqualification of OZB based on faulty primaries. Instead of giving the ticket to him, the court directed that candidate who came second Kingsley Echendu of the PDP be issue Certificate of Return. OZB was formerly the Deputy Speaker, IMHA

While Nwajiuba has collected his COR and angling to be made speaker of the House of Reps, Echendu is already in Abuja for the inauguration.