By Tochi Onyeubi

A calamity has been recorded in Umueze Umuomumu, Mbieri, in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State where not less than 20 persons have been feared dead while others more than 30 in unconscious state.

Causes of the death could not be ascertained as at press time but Trumpeta learnt that it might not be unconnected to either food poison or generator fumes.

It was gathered that people of Umuobajiaku, Umuomumu Mbieri have been thrown into mournful mood over the scores of death recorded after a traditional wedding in the community.

Though, more deaths are said to be on the way, because of number of casualties involved, not less than 30 are also said to be in an unconscious situation.

It was also learnt that, guests for the occasion had come from different areas of the state and from Anambra, to witness the occasion.

When it was noticed that the rate of casualty was high, police and other spirited persons rushed in to convey the bodies to the mortuary.

According to a statement issued by the PPRO, Imo State, one Herbert Uzoegbu reported that his brother Raymond Uzoegbu hosted the traditional wedding of his daughter on Sunday, 9th 2019, which eventually lasted till late in the night.

One going to check up on his brother the following morning, he discovered that, they were still indoors, and knocked repeatedly with no answer.

The Herbert was said to have broken in to the house, to discover that everyone in the house was unconscious, as a result, he alerted the police and a team of policemen led by the Divisional police officer, CSP Godwin Udom, arrived the scene and evacuated them, Six persons had already given up and about twenty three people unconscious.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Rabiu Ladodo has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident with a view to unravel the mystery behind the tragedy.