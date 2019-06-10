Imo Poly Gets New Rector, Dr Njoku, Fr Madu Asked To Return Property

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo yesterday got a new Acting Rector in the person of Dr Paddy Njoku who is the most senior academic staff in the Polytechnic.

The appointment was made by the governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha effectiveness from June 10th 2019.

The visitor to Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo and the governor of Imo State, His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha CON, have directed the immediate reopening of Imo State Polytechnic Umuagwo for normal academic activities. He said “resultant upon the expiration of the tenure of the Rector who has since proceeded on terminal leave, the most senior academic staff in the Polytechnic, Dr Paddy N. Njoku is hereby appointed the acting Rector of the Polytechnic effective from today June 10, 2019”

The Polytechnic community and all stakeholders therefore are advised to cooperate and accord him all necessary support.

Meanwhile, the arrival of the new administration led by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha is about to change the tide as the embattled Rector, Rev Fr Wence Madu whose tenure has expired has been asked to provide all items of the institution in his possession.

Trumpeta learnt that the new secretary to the state government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha paid an unscheduled visit to the troubled institution to discover that vehicles had been moved out to unknown places while Fr Madu was yet to return back to the school cars in his possession.

It was gathered that a worried Onyeagocha who was informed how Fr Madu masterminded removal of certain items from the school when it was announced that Imo State University and Environmental Sciences shall be located in Umuagwo, ordered that he returns the property with immediate effect.

The SSG was also said to be surprised to learn that despite the false alarm Madu raised claiming the host community youths are allegedly vandalizing school property, it was discovered that the people of the area stopped the outgoing Rector from looting and removing important items through some surrogates.

Based on findings, Onyeagocha contacted Madu on phone to return all the items in his possession, especially tractors and vehicles he took away to unknown locations.

Meanwhile, unions in the school including the staff have appealed to the new government to consider a teaching staff of Imo Poly to take charge in place of Fr Madu whose tenure has elapsed three years ago. latest report emanating from the institution has it that when Fr Madu discovered he has lost the trust and confidence of the workers and host community who are not willing to allow him set back his foot, he threw in the towel.

Trumpeta got information that Fr Madu sent a resignation letter last weekend but without nominating a surrogate as successor.