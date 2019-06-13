In line with the earlier predictions carried in yesterday (Thursday) edition of Trumpeta newspapers that Hon Chiji is favoured to become the new Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, the prophesy has come to past.

The highlight of Thursday’s inauguration of the 9th House of Imo Assembly was the emergence of the member representing Isiala Mbano State constituency as the new Speaker.

Trumpeta had in the previous edition revealed that Chiji, a ranking member after dumping APGA for PDP would emerge the new Speaker.

Early signs that the bulky Isiala Mbano lawmaker was destined for the plum positioned emerged when he ended relationship with the APGA chieftain and governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume.

Chiji and Araraume had been political soulmates from 2015 when the latter assisted him to win the House of Assembly election.

Chiji, from Eziama community in Isiala Mbano also joined Araraume to APGA before the 2019 election where he grabbed the party’s ticket. But after the elections, things turned awry for the two as they parted ways.

In place of Araraume, Chiji began a new romance with a notable PDP chieftain from Isiala Mbano, Chief Chinedu Chukwunonye. Subtle political schemings and realignment on the part of the House member saw Chukwunonye, a strong ally of Governor Emeka Ihedioha pull the strings to sell his candidacy for the position.

Ahead of the inauguration, Chiji on the last day of the 8th House joined five others from AA to defect to PDP. His declaration set the stage for his emergence as the Speaker.

It was not surprising that on the D day after the governor had inaugurated the House, two other ranking members; Honourables Lawman Duruji and Kennedy Ibeh of Ehime Mbano and Obowo respectively moved and adopted the motion for his nomination. Chiji was returned unopposed.

Against all expectations that the popular comedian, Uche Ogbuagu would emerge Deputy Speaker, his colleague from Mbaitoli, Okey Onyekanma was elected.