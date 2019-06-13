Popular Award Winning Owerri Based Traffic Wardens Dies

Only motorists who ply the ever busy Whetheral road, Owerri, Imo State, shall be familiar with the fascinating displays of a late traffic warder known as Chidiebere Godfery Ikpekaogu.

Years ago, Ikpekaogu was a sight to behold at the MCC/Uratta Road/School Road junction of the Whetheral Road. Unlike other traffic wardens in the state capital, Ikpekaogu, otherwise known as Best, employed rare skills in traffic control to earn the admiration of road users.

Drivers approaching the junction from either the old Fire Service and Government House ends or the adjourning MCC Uratta and School Roads always looked forward to witness the acrobatic displays of Ikpekaogu.

As his name Best sounds, Ikpekaogu was the best in terms of traffic control in the state and applied well known techniques in the act. No wonder, the administration of Ikedi Ohakim considered him necessary for a state honour. During Ohakim’s reign as governor, an award of honour was instituted for people with examplenary feat. And the Ikpekaogu was among those honoured for the exceptional skills in traffic control, and dedication to duty.

But today, Mr Best, Ikpekaogu is not more. Reports have it that a strange ailment struck him down before he died in the process.

Motorists have been in the search of the whereabout of the once famous traffic warden without knowing that the cold hands of death has snatched him away.

Adieu Mr Best, Owerri road users shall miss you.