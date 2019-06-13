House Of Reps Speaker: Nwajiuba Missing After Removing Okafor

The supporters and constituents of Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency at Federal House of Representative, accompanied the lawmaker to the green chamber, Abuja with high hopes of seeing him become either the speaker or deputy speaker but it never happened.

On reclaiming the federal seat from Deacon Chike Okafor, the All Progressives Congress, APC party candidate for Okigwe South Federal Constituency through the court of law and having been issued the certificate of return by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, his name became popular.

Not only that, speculations thickened that he is likely to become the 9th Assembly Speaker because of his old time friendship with President Muhammed Buhari. They were in the defunct party, Congress for Progressives Change, CPC.

However, Tuesday, May 11, the National Assembly lawmakers went into elections to elect Ahmed Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila as Senate President and Speaker respectively. Indeed, people’s expectations melted as he was missing in action despite the hype.

Trumpeta gathered that in no distant time, Nwajiuba would dump his Accord party to APC so as to avoid being a lone voice in the political wilderness of the National Assembly.