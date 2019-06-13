Amuzu Community Rejects Francis Onwubiko as Eze-elect

Tunji Adedeji

The people of Amuzu autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state has urged the Imo state Government not to recognize Engr. Francis Onwubiko as the traditional ruler of Amuzu autonomous community, warning that anybody having any dealings with him does so at his own risk.

Amuzi people in a release signed by Nze Charles Onwunali, the President General of Amuzu Federated Union and Vitalis Nwaoha, Secretary General Amuzu Federated Union disclosed that their people have selected Engr. Chidozie Njoku as Eze elect having scored the highest mark in the Ezeship selection screening exercise.”

They said “ChidozieNjoku, having demonstrated a high sense of commitment and proven service to the cause of our beloved community, he was pronounced him the Eze elect of Amuzu autonomous community through a voice vote in a well attended general meeting of federated Union on 2nd February, 2018.”

The statement further reads, “That Mr. Francis Onwubiko didn’t pass even the screening test for Ezeship selection in the community as enshrined in our constitution and can’t be recognized as our traditional ruler.”

“We rejected the purported issuance of certificate of recognition and staff of office given to Engr. Francis Onwubiko as the traditional ruler of Amuzu autonomous community in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo by Immediate past administration Owelle Rochas Okorocha.”

“We want him and others who were given the staff of office and issuance of certificate of recognition to obey the Imo state House of Assembly because the exercise did not follow due process and laid down rules.”

They released also said,”We want the Imo state government not to recognise Mr. Francis Onwubiko as our Eze elect because he and others were given certificate of recognition and staff of office on the eve of the swearing in/ inauguration of the new administration to justify the huge sum of money given to the out gone Secretary to the state government.”

“The only recognized Eze elect of Amuzu autonomous community remains Engr. Chidozie Njoku.”