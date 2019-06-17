Imo Ex-Commissioner, Udoji Celebrates Okorocha’s Victory



Following the decision of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday 7th June, 2019 ordering Independent National Electoral Commission ,INEC to issue Certificate of Return to the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the authentic winner of the February 23rd,2019 Imo West Senatorial election, the State immediate past Commissioner for Works, Hon. (Mrs)Josephine Udoji has joined the rest of Rescue Mission family to celebrate the victory of the Distinguished Senator. Hon. Udoji regretted that Owelle Rochas Okorocha was denied the opportunity of becoming the senate president as he was issued with his Certificate of Return few hours after the election of the senate leadership so as to stop him from contesting for the number one seat of the upper chamber of National Assembly.

She argued that Owelle Okorocha’s victory has not only given hope to ndigbo, but reconnected the entire South East to the National grid of the All Progressives Congress, APC led government. The Ex-Commissioner commended the judiciary for safeguarding our democracy by maintaining impartial posture while delivering the judgment. “Indeed, Owelle Rochas Okorocha remains the Hero of our own time, and I am optimistic that his reign as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will bring unprecedented development as he (Owelle ndigbo) shall replicate free education policy all over Nigeria through his leadership sagacity and expected people’s oriented bills. Okorocha introduced free and qualitative education from primary to tertiary levels in Imo State. To God be the glory that Okorocha has emerged our senator. And let me also declare that let nobody fight someone who is with the grace of Almighty God. Congratulation Owelle Ndigbo, grand commander of free education and architect of the new Imo state. May God continue to protect you”, Hon. Udoji prayed.