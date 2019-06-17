Unbelievable: Okorocha’s Kinsmen May Be Cut Off From Imo Road Linking Ideato To Orlu Breaks



By Onyekachi Eze

Except a timely intervention by concerned authorities come, people of Ideato comprising two extreme LGAs of Imo state where the immediate past governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha hails from may be cut off from the entire State.

Constituents of Okorocha comprising Ideato South LGA and sister Ideato North may soon face great difficulty passing the Orlu/Ideato road as it might cut into two any moment from now.

A spot investigation on the major road that leads to many communities in Ideato North and South shows that a particular area which has been eroded by flood is about to divide the road into two.

Trumpeta investigation revealed that already, a particular section of the dual carriage road before the Ogboko/ Obohia junction of Okorocha has not only collapsed but is eating deep into the remaining part of the road thereby posing serious danger.

The visit showed that before the ex governor’s village in Ogboko, the Mgbee/Umuchima axis portends great danger if precautionary measures are not taken, as the road is almost cutting off.

It would be recalled that Okorocha had on several occasions worked on the said road when he held sway as the governor, but the recent poor state of the road is suspected to be an outcome of shoddy construction job the handlers did on the road during the Rescue Mission era.

For now, road users who ply the Ideato-Orlu road that also leads to Urualla and Akokwa, gate ways to Anambra state from Imo undergo risk trying to manoeuvre the badly damaged portions that extends to other parts of the road.

Trumpeta also learnt that in the eight years of Okorocha, the other major route Ideato people use to access other parts of the state; the Dikenafai-Ntueke road was not attended thereby making transportation difficult in and out of the locality.

While Okorocha’s kinsmen call for government’s rapid intervention before they are held on “home arrest” by the poor road, network, the people of Umuaka/Okwudor in Njaba LGA have raised the alarm on the erosion menace.

Also judging from the economic threat of the dilapidated roads (Orlu/Ideato), the indigenes of Okwudor has expressed dismay on the negligence on fixing of the erosion havoc created on the road at the Okwudor junction.

Passers-by and motorists are reportedly jittery over what would happen if the road is not attended to, immediately with the fear that it would finally demarcate the road

Trumpeta also gathered that the aforementioned roads were among the projects the immediate past governor, and current Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly promised to complete within his 8 year as governor.

Speaking to this newspaper under strict anonymity, one of Okorocha’s kinsmen averred that Okorocha’s 8 years as a governor was a waste of executive power, as his administration never impacted positively in their lives, but only clinched firmly their lands for primordial reasons.

He beckoned on the incumbent governor, Emeka Ihedioha to as a matter of urgency and public importance to hearken to their cries and fix the road before the outcome becomes catastrophic.