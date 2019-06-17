Tonyblack Congratulates Chiji Collins, Hails Ihedioha on 100% Salary Payment, Appointments



Clan Chief Tonyblack Nduka, former Mayor of Okigwe Zone and astute political leader in the state has described the emergence of Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins as the Speaker of the state 9th Assembly as a good omen for the entire Okigwe people and state at large.

He expressed optimism that the new Speaker, who he described as a rare politician, would change the narrative of the past assembly and contributes to the rebuilding process of the state through good legislations and effective representation.

The two-time Transition Committee Chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA, said he would give his full support to the new Speaker to ensure that he lived up to the expectations of his revered office for the people.

“No reasonable politician from Isiala Mbano or Okigwe Zone would not celebrate the emergence of Chiji Collins as the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly. I am so happy and proud of him.

“If you look at how he persisted in the face of all he went through under Acho Ihim, you will know that is an uncommon politician. He deserves our collective support and I will definitely throw my weight behind him to see that he succeed.

“I know that with his wealth of political experience, ingenuity and intellectual capacity, he would attract dividends of democracy for our people and also contribute to the rebuilding agenda of the new government in the state.” he said.

The Coordinator General of Okigwe People’s Political Movement, OPPM, the most populous socio-political group in Okigwe Zone, also lauded His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha for his political sagacity and commitment to run an all inclusive government.

He stated that “for allowing Isiala Mbano produce a speaker in history of the state or for the speaker to come from Okigwe Zone against all forces does not only shows he means well for the state but that he would deliver.”

Tonyblack also commended the governor for the approval of 100% payment of salary in the state, saying that the measure would help address the people’s plights and enhance economic growth in the state.

He added that with quality of appointments the governor has made so far, those he described as tested and trusted politicians and technocrats, the state is no doubt heading to the right direction.

“I did say before now that I am watching the new government before I will throw my support, but with the much I have seen so far, I am quite impress and convince that the governor is on a good mission. So far, I will say he has started well.” Tonyblack concluded.