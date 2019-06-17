By Onyekachi Eze

The chances of Chief Uche Nwosu, the Imo State governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, in the recently concluded general elections becoming a governor have further been rubbished by the party’s withdrawal of tribunal case against the sworn in governor, Emeka Ihedioha, and subsequent sanction meted to him.

Nwosu, who instituted a suit challenging the victory of the PDP candidate, Ihedioha in the 2019 elections at the Tribunal is currently facing challenges of the victory reverted.

According to a letter credited to the Chairman, Chief Barr Kenneth Udeze, obtained by Trumpeta newspaper, the party has called it quits with the Tribunal case and has gone further to suspend Nwosu over alleged insubordination, anti party activities and mismanagement of party funds.

“This press release is in conformity with AA constitution 2005 as Amended.

In view of a letter from the National Secretariat of the Party addressed to the Speaker of IMHA duly endorsed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Action Alliance”

“May we use this opportunity to reaffirm Action Alliance commitment to the CUPP arrangement in forming Govt of National Unity (GNU) at the center and Govt of state Unity (GSU)) among the federating unit.

The Party has resolved to discontinue from the Governorship Election tribunal going on in some state in Nigeria including Imo state, prior to events that led to the defection of the deputy governorship candidate of our great party, Rt Hon. Acho Ihim to PDP”.

He further stressed, “Recent events and political permutation has clearly put the party in taking the position not to go through the process of issuing the necessary notices to INEC for Election/selection of deputy Governorship candidate to conduct another party primaries.”

The party national leadership while addressing newsmen in Abuja was quoted to have also suspended its Imo State governorship candidate, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, on allegations of insubordination, anti-party activities and mismanagement of party funds. The party also threatened to dissolve all of its structures in Imo from Ward to State.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Monday, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Kenneth Udeze, fumed that the activities of the former Imo guber candidate have serially undermined the principle of party supremacy and have divided its members in Imo State.

Chief Udeze further stated that the Action Alliance was a core signatory to the CUPP arrangement which has subsumed the interest of the party to the CUPP pact. He regretted that Nwosu who he alleged was in the know of the all that even before joining the party could drag another component unit of the CUPP which is the PDP to court.

“This is a crisis we have tried to manage in-house for a while now. We have tried to make Uche Nwosu see reasons to keep faith with the CUPP pact. But he has refused. As a party, we are bound by morality and good conscience to honour our words. This is why the NWC has decided to suspend him, and has recommended his expulsion to the NEC,” Udeze said.

The party Chairman also vowed to dissolve the party in Imo State if some of its functionaries continue to disobey the party.

His words, “It is absurd that Uche Nwosu has chosen to recruit a handful of our members in Imo State to disobey directives of the party. It should be stated in clear terms that any further acts that entail subversion of the will of the party shall have all”.

In a related development, the party has nominated the member representing Ideato North, Barr Arthur Egwim as the Minority leader for Imo State House of Assembly.

The leadership of Action Alliance led by the National Chairman, Chief .Barr Kenneth Obidiche Udeze, National Vice Chairman, Solomon Oko, State Legal Adviser Barr. Modestus Ojini, and other members of the National Think Tank Committee (NTTC) have unanimously nominated Hon. Arthur Egwim as the minority leader of the IMHA.

