CDB WILLIAMS HAILS NNAWUCHI’S APPOINTMENT ADVISES IHEDIOHA

A stakeholder in Imo politics and former chairman of Owerri Municipal Council, Hon Chijioke Williams has hailed the appointment of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Ndukwe Nnawuchi as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Imo State.

Speaking in an interview in Owerri Wednesday, the former council boss said indigenes of Owerre Nchi Ise, especially the elites were excited at the appointment and commended the Senior Advocate for honouring the call to serve the state in that capacity.

Hon. Williams who described Mr. Nnawuchi as a good legal mind, very intelligent and firm said he fits into what is required to handle the office, given what happened in the state in the past eight years adding that the appointment was done exclusively on merit as the brilliant lawyer is not a card carrying member of any political party.

He observed that the credentials of the appointees so far have defined the direction the Ihedioha administration was going to follow, describing the appointments so far like scoring aces in the game of tennis.

“So far, the appointees are accomplished technocrats in their different professions. It shows that the governor is ready to work”

Hon Williams advised Governor Ihedioha to remain focused and not to allow himself to be swayed by the seeming voices of opposition as any mistake made to play in their turf would derail his vision.

While submitting that constructive criticisms were essential to achieving good governance, he counseled Ihedioha to shun baseless criticisms of opponents and to talk less, for his positive actions to speak for him in his vision of building a better Imo State.

In addition, the former council boss counseled the governor to listen to the feelings of the people, make constant consultations and allow the overall welfare of the masses to determine his policy direction.

Hon. Williams expressed confidence that Eke Ukwu Owerri, which is an ancestral market could be restored and integrated to a modern market concept like Tejuosho and Oluwole Markets in Lagos which have the same pre-colonial history with it, in which free zone, parking space, shopping malls etc should form components as restoring this ancestral heritage would placate the indigenous owners of the market who are considered as traditional stakeholders in the market.

He opined that the building of a hospital by the out gone government at the market should not be an impediment to the restoration of its status as the building could be adapted to serve market purposes.

Hon. Williams gave knocks to the out gone Okorocha administration for its arbitrariness, non adherence to the rule of law, contempt for due process and contrivance of strange negative precedents in the art of governance, which in the end left behind trails of woes.

He called on Imo people to join hands with the Ihedioha administration to realize the objectives of good governance so that Imo State would be a reference state in industrial development, peace, cleanliness and security.