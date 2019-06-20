Unbelievable! Speaker Chiji’s Isiala Mbano Community In Blackout For Years

The new speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly Rt Hon Chiji Collins may have to raise the bar of his constituency representation beginning from the home front if reports reaching Trumpeta from his Isiala Mbano State LGA are anything to be considered.

Chiji Collins, a ranking member of the House was a week ago elected the Speaker of the 9th House of the Imo State House of Assembly.

Back home, his emergence has raised mixed feelings as his kinsmen appear to be excited about his elevated worth in the state legislature.

Trumpeta investigations revealed that Eziama, the home town of the Speaker has been without public power supply while he functioned as a member of the House in the past four years.

The newspaper discovered that since the massive looking lawmaker become the Isiala Mbano man in Owerri, darkness has become the gain of Okpala community in Eziama town.

Further investigation carried out by the newspaper revealed that shortly after Chiji won the re-run election in 2016 power supply to the community was disrupted due to challenges faced by the transformer. Till date, it was learnt that no remedy has been made even as expectations were high that the lawmaker would use his vintage position to salvage the situation.

This newspaper was told that the news of his emergence as speaker didn’t arouse pleasant smiles among his kinsmen who expressed indifference approach.

Part of the functions of a lawmaker remains legislative oversight and community representation.