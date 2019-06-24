IMSUBEB Boils: As Succession War Tears Workers Apart

By Okey Alozie

The dissolution of boards, parastatals and government agencies in Imo State by Governor Emeka Ihedioha is generating ripples in some government establishments.

Information revealed that there internal bickering is ravaging the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) over who is the most superior officer that should be handed over as directed by the authority. After the dissolution the state government ordered the appointees to hand over to the most senior civil servant.

Hon Barr Juliet Okeafor as we learnt was out of the state for official assignment when the announcement of the dissolution was made public.

Following the directive of the government that those dissolved should immediately handover to the most superior staff of the establishment, the fight on who should take over on interim began. The Directors were fighting each other. The director of account and that of administration were said to have been battling over superiority.

Many favoured the director of administration based on her position while other wanted the director of account take the acting chairman position because of her wealth of experience.