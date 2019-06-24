Stoppage of Dredging: Miners, Builders Count Loss, Suffer Over Action

Operators involved in using sand for building and other purposes are suffering untold hardship as a result of the decision of the Imo State government to halt all manners of dredging and mining in both Nwaorie, Otammiri and other rivers in the State.

Following the perceived dangers posed by the dredging activities in the aforementioned places, the new administration stopped all activities of miners.

Trumpeta investigations revealed that operators in the sector are running huge loss arising from the banning of dredging activities.

Apart from affecting building contractors involved in purchases of sand and moulded blocks from the area, the equipment used in the operation are gradually being exposed to rust, vandalisation and damage since they are under surface of the water.

This newspaper gathered that immediately sand excavators stopped work, the prices of sand and moulded blocks have increased as a result of scarcity of the material.

More so, most of the sophiscated machines are rotting away, unused and at the verge of getting spoilt to function again.

Also, the operators have not only run out of business which affects their immediate family means of livelihood, but it has forced some of the investors to run out of the state due to the ban.

While the stoppage has reportedly led to shortage of revenue to the coffers of the state because of serious drop in tax, Trumpeta reveals that crisis is imminent in the building and project sector of the state as sand dredgers are now forced to move into Ohaji/Egbema and Nekede areas to get raw materials for their contract jobs.

Operators are of the view that the governor as a matter of urgency and public need should get a committee to review stoppage of the dredging and mining activities with a view to lifting the ban for resumption of economic activities.