Imo Born Car Producer Threatens To Abandon Christendom If … – Solicits For Supports, Prayers

By Samuel Ibezim

Saturday, June 22, Engineer Alex Ephraim Akwiwu, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of Ephraim and Joeana Akwiwu Auto Shop, EJAAS, has admitted being tempted to leave Christian religion and patronize other religions wooing him with supports in his car manufacturing company.

Engr. Akwiwu stated this in Owerri at a welcome speech for Most Reverend Bennett C. Okoro, Anglican Archbishop of Orlu Diocese, who among other things; visited the auto mobile company to ascertain the recorded progress on ‘Iyi Celebrity’ vehicle being built for him, plant a memorial tree of his visit and pray for the growth of the company. Speaking, he said that EJAAS as an indigenous corporate body starting in 2011 with application of advanced technology to motor vehicle maintenance and services, eventually ventured into car manufacturing in 2016. That he lacks financial support from Churches, government, institutions and individuals for mass production of the vehicles despite several made appeals.

Alex who also doubles as the President- Ephraimite Multi Purpose Cooperative Society, Abba Nwangele LGA and Founder- Ephraim Akwiwu Foundation, informed that Iyi Combatant which was produced in 2016 was the first model while Combatant was produced in 2017 as the second version. That Iyi Celebrity which is ongoing is the second model and once completed, would be handed over to Archbishop Okoro as first end user in fulfilment of promise he made to him at St. Stephens Anglican Church , Ogwuaga Abba on December 2, 2017.

The young engineer said that his joining Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, exposed EJAAS to fabrication and manufacture of other domestic products like the wall fitted security lights powered by green energy, office, home and kitchen furniture.

“The 3rd of April 2019 was exactly a year after the visits of the Minister of Science and Technology to this workshop. The Imo State Government is also aware of EJAAS exploits. Despite the knowledge by the various tiers of governments, we are yet to receive their attention and support.

“Your Grace Sir, we must confess that we are being tempted to consider the offer of other religions to save this technology and reap its benefits, but no, we look unto God for his meditation.” He stated.

Archbishop Okoro after inspecting Iyi Celebrity and other products, told journalists that the vehicle is indigenous and fit Nigeria roads. His Grace described Alex as a wonderful man that followed his father’s footstep of believing in exploration and wished that EJAAS would progress to compete with Japanese, German and American vehicle products. He insisted that it is time for industrial revolution just as the Federal Government has been clamouring for but advised the government to support the youths to achieve it.

Earlier, there were litany of prayers by the Archbishop and Anglican Reverends to dedicate the auto mobile company to God. Preaching, Archbishop Okoro said that after Moses death at the wilderness, Israelites couldn’t move as they were confused until God annointed Joshua to lead them to the promise land. He reminisced the first car produced by Ezekiel Izuogu named ‘AZ’ but couldn’t further because of no support from government. He prayed that Alex would continue to move like Joshua as there is no going back because he involved God.

The duo of Dr. Kingsley Anyadiegwu from Eziama Osuama and Robertson Ekwebelem, immediate past commissioner for youths and sports in Imo State, commended Alex and said that he has done well to be emulated by other youths. Anyadiegwu who was a commissioner under Late Samuel Mbakwe, said that Nigeria is going through challenges and need people like Alex to solve it by supporting him so that people would be employed. Ekwebelem advised that Owerri and Imo State should imitate Nnewi in auto mobile commercialization and Igbo people can realize ‘Biafra’ by coming home to invest. He insisted that Alex should be supported with industrial loan so as to move from strength to strength.

Indeed, the Archbishop planted the tree and prayed that it grows simultaneously with the car plant. The Ephraimite Multi Purpose Corporative Society members, Ekpete Abba Nwauruogu Cultural Dance and Gospel band were present to entertain the people including dignitaries.