OLU OHA-NGOR OKPALA SUPPORTS IHEDIOHA OVER DECISION ON HERDSMEN SETTLEMENT

By Orji Sampson

The Apex socio-cultural organization of Ngor Okpala Nation, Imo State, “Olu Oha Ngor Okpala” has pronounced their backing for the Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Ohaneze Ndigbo for rejecting the proposed establishment of Cattle colony in Imo and South East under the guise of RUGA.

According to a press release signed by the National President, Sir Eustace Eke and made available to Trumpeta by the apex body, they said such decision if allowed was capable of destroying the relative peace in the area, especially Ngor Okpala LGA hence their support for refusing it.

Parts of the release read;

“We wish to state here that Olu Oha Ngor Okpala which is the mouth piece of the good people of Ngor Okpala most heartily support Imo state Governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Ohaneze Ndigbo for rejecting outrightly the Federal Government proposed establishment of cattle colony in the country.

“In sincerity and without any prejudice we reject in totality such plan by the Federal Government which is capable of igniting the combustible flame of anarchy in the country as such decision may undermine the prevailing relative peace in our dear nation.

“Such an authoritarian and draconian fiat by the Federal government to force the establishment of cattle colony on the people is an insult to the principle of rule of law and disrespect to the dignity of human value and should be vehemently rejected by all.

“It is indeed highly reprehensible and disheartening that in this revolutionary era where other countries of the world are making landmark and significant progress in Agro-technological and industrial advancement, we are still talking about establishment of Ruga farm settlement for Fulani herdsmen.

“However, we wish to state here without any equivocation that no portion of our agrarian land in Ngor Okpala would be designated for cattle colony. We therefore, call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to drop the proposed policy as it is a prelude to anarchy.