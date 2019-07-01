Ownership of Eastern Palm University Ogboko Re-Opens As Okorocha’s New Varsities Get Probe Committee

With the constitution of a Committee to investigate the status of the newly established tertiary institutions in Imo State, by Governor Emeka Ihedioha, the coast is now clear to the look into the cloud surrounding the Eastern Palm University located at Ogboko, the home of the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

The Committee to look into the newly created Universities in Imo State is headed by a former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, and one time Commissioner in Imo State, Prof Jude Njoku, with Dr Mrs Uche Moneke as Secretary.

Others in the Committee are Prof Fr Phillip Ogbonna, Prof NA Okereke, Prof I. C Ogbonna, Prof INS Dozie and Prof Ukachukwu Awuzie.

The Committee which would be inaugurated today at Government House, Owerri, has the task to investigate the status of all the seven Universities established by the past administration at its twilight, especially the Eastern Palm University that has genered controversy since its establishment.

The Eastern Palm University, which the former Governor cited in his village at Ogboko, in Ideato South LGA, was established as the permanent site of Imo University that has its campus in Owerri.

Okorocha then told Imo people that immediately the University was completed, IMSU would be relocated from Owerri to Ogboko, which led to uproar in the entire State as the people of Owerri zone revolted against such plan by Okorocha.

While this argument dominated the air waves and landscape of Imo State, Okorocha went on with the project morning and night.

However, as the project was nearing compeleting Okorocha one day announced to a surprised Imo populace, that IMSU would remain at its site in Owerri, while the gigantic University site completed in Ogboko has been renamed European University.

While a majority of Owerri people felt good that at last IMSU remained in Owerri, but many asked what the Ogboko site would be used for since it was built with Imo State money.

As Okorocha’s regime lasted from four years to eight, he kept changing the name of the structures in Ogboko until he suddenly named it Eastern Palm University, owned 90% by a Non-Governmental Organization NGO, with Imo State owning 10%, according to reports.

This was the situation, until Okorocha vacated office a few months ago, and Imo House of Assembly proposed to Okorocha’s successor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha to investigate the true story of the Eastern Palm University.

Therefore, with the Prof Jude Njoku Committee coming to life today, there is joy in the air that at last Imo people will know who truly own Eastern Palm University, and whose money was used to build the gigantic first class structures in Ogboko village early called Imo State University, changed to European University until it finally became Eastern Palm University.