Afor Umuaka Market Crisis: Indigenes In Insist On Vote Of No Confidence On Traditional Ruler of Umuake

More troubles have continued to rock the dynasty of Eze Chukwuemeka Aloysius Ojinnaka of Umuaka autonomous community in Njaba Local Council of Imo State as indigenes of the area have reaffirmed vote of no conference on the traditional ruler.

It would be recalled that women of the area numbering over 700 had on Saturday 22nd June, 2019 protested against Eze Ojinnaka over what they described as abuse of public properties.

Meanwhile, the traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Eddy Ikwubuo noted that the entire people of Umuaka have lost confidence in their traditional ruler regretting why Eze Ojinnaka and his Afor Umuaka Market building committee refused to give account of stewardship. He insisted that the committee should give account of stewardship so as to know the total number of shops in the market and also note those who have not gotten shops.

Reacting on the media report authored by one Philip Ajoku claiming that the women who earlier protested against Eze Ojinnaka were rented crowd, the traditional prime minister challenged the author to indicate those who sponsored them reaffirming that the protesters are married women of Umuaka community.

In a swift reaction, the Chief Priest of Umuaka, Mr. Marcellinus Obiagwu (Onyieshi ala) narrated that Afor Umuaka Market has been existing before the coming of Europeans accusing Mr Uzoma Achazie of demolishing the market shrine. The Chief priest also accused Achazie of selling shops in the market.

Meanwhile, the woman leader of the community, Mrs Josephine Igboanusi flayed the media report revealing that there was a stipulated fine which they stated that any woman who fails to participate in the protest against the market building committee must pay. Mrs Igboanusi informed that the mother of Philip Ajoku(Nmaogori) who authored the media report hails from Umuduruekwe village in the community blaming him (Mr Philip Ajoku)for accusing them of being hired. She revealed their plan to soon storm Imo Government House, Owerri in order to ensure peace in their land.