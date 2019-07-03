The chairman, Nigeria Bar Association NBA Capital Bar, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nigeria, Barr Clement Chukwuemeka has emplored leaders to see positions of leadership as a challenge to service, and not opportunity to acquire wealth and power.

Bar Chukwuemeka made this call during his acceptance ceremony as the next Chairman of Abuja Capital Bar NBA, adding that it is God that gives power, no matter what level of position.

Bar Chukwuemeka who hails from Umuohie Ukwu, Okpala, in Ngor Okpala LGA Imo State, expressed gratitude to God for his success in the keenly contested election, and promised to carry every member of Abuja NBA along, including does who voted and did not for him.

The erudite youthful Lawyer with many years of experience challenged his colleagues to always live above board, pointing out that Lawyers are held in very high esteem because of their important role in the society, adding that Lawyers are seen as the last hope of the common man.

Chukwuemeka who captioned his inaugural speech “An injury to the Bench is a serious wound on the Bar” asserted that Judiciary as an important arm of the Government must live up to expectation, but urged the Executive arm of Government to always provide the Judiciary with the necessary tools to carry out their assignments with dispatch.

Speaking further, he said he will provide Unity among members, make their welfare important, promote synergy through regular consultations and interactions with members, and most importantly eradicate petition writing from the Bar against Judges and Court officials.

Speaking to Journalists later, Chukwuemeka said he was born on July 27th, 1978 and is married with two children.

His primary school education was at Umuohie-Ukwu Community School, while he schooled at Holy Ghost College, Owerri for secondary education.

His University Education was at University of Calabar where he got LLB Degree and later moved to the Nigeria Law School for his professional Legal training where he obtained BL certificate. He joined Bwari Bar in 2015.