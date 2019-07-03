Concerned Ikeduru Stakeholders Motorists Eulogise Araraume Over Rehabilitation of Eke Atta Ikemba Road

A fledging socio-cultural organization in Imo State which goes by the acronym, “Concerned Ikeduru Stakeholders”, has been singing the praises of Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume, on his interventionary role, which saw to the completion of the reconstruction of the Eke-Atta/lkembara Ikeduru road, which was recently reconstructed, commissioned and put to public use.

Senator Araraume had last April, 2019, inspected the reconstruction work during which he stated publicly how he attracted the reconstruction work after feeling for the people over the very dilapidated and deplorable condition of the road.

Expressing their sincere gratitude for the former Okigwe Senator and Imo APGA 2019 governorship candidate, Ifeanyi Araraume, whose role has redefined politics in Imo state, one of the leaders of the Concerned Stakeholders of Ikeduru, Engr. Chuks Amaele (KSJI), who is from Amaimo community explained that the road which stretches across Eke-Atta market to Atta junction, the home of Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, had remained unmotorable over the years, until Araraume took it up by attracting its reconstruction.

He accused the immediate past government under Owelle Rochas Okorocha. its agencies, the member representing Ikeduru and Mbaitolu LGAs in the Federal and State Assemblies for their inability or neglect to ensure the prompt rehabilitation of the road. He wondered how a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, would be very happyand comfortable while his people were subjected to untold trauma and hardship because of the poor condition of the road leading to a major market in his constituency.

While commending Senator Araraume for this very kind and humane gesture, Engr. Chuks Amaele, like an Oliver Twist, pleaded with the Agu Isiebu to assist them also with the reconstruction of the bad spots along Ekemele-Akabo road by drawing the attention of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA). The road has for eight years now made life unbearable and bitter for motorists and residents of the area, who use the Owerri/Okigwe express way, regularly. At time, vehicles spend more than five hours before passing the collapsed spot

Also speaking on the interventionary role of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, which led to the reconstruction of the Eke-Atta-lkembara road, a motorist Mr. Patrick Okafor, who admitted that the road cuts across several communities, in both Ikeduru and Mbaitolu heaved a sigh of relief while commending Senator Araraume. He said that by so doing. Senator Araraume has proved that he is a very caring, compassionate and purposeful leader, who should be praised for doing so much for even the people outside his home town, just to make sure they are saved from agony and rigours of spending several hours while-plying a road that usually takes just five minutes to navigate through.