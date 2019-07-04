Anxiety In Imo Over Buhari’s Ministerial List

An air of uncertainty is pervading the political landscape of Imo State, especially in the APC chapter, as tension is heightened over who will be nominated by President Mohammadu Buhari as minister.

In the past few days, speculations have become rife with names of different persons being mentioned as nominees in Buhari cabinet.

Trumpeta learnt that majority of APC chieftain after losing out the governorship position shifted base to Abuja to lobby for ministerial and other positions.

In the process, names started flying indicating that Aso Rock may be assemblying names for the position.

However, the social media became awash with different types of unconfirmed stories of names. Earlier, the name of the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere was mentioned while that of Jude Ejiogu came up later.

This newspaper noticed that the name of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma was not left out even as cheap blackmail and smear campaign to demean the integrity of some persons their names have been mentioned also became prominent.

Trumpeta learnt that, because of the social media information that Madumere is top on the list, some media agents of the former administration tried to present him in a bad light before the public.

The inability of Buhari to make public names has further created anxiety over who may be named at last.

Imo APC has factions and each of the parties are eagerly seeking to outwit each other for the position.