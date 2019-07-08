How Corp Member Was Raped, Murdered In Imo

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected rapist and killer of a 27yrs old female corp member, late Lilian Mgbanwa from Delta state.

The suspect, one Chukwuemeka Eze 25yrs “M” from Umuorji Mgbidi in Oru West LGA, was linked to the crime after reportedly being in possession of a black Android Itel phone, belonging to the corp member.

According to the police report, the suspect who pretended to be insane, took the android phone to a shop belonging to one Ahamefule Onyeka, who out of curiosity, that the suspect couldn’t afford such phone, put it on. But was barraged with incessant calls of someone wanting to speak to the owner of the phone, claiming the phone belonged to her sister who has been missing.

Onyeka quickly moved to the nearest police station and subsequently, the suspect was arrested. He confessed to the crime of rape and murder and also led operatives to the scene where her decomposing body was found.

Addressing newsmen, the Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters Abuja, DCP Frank Mba who represented the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohhammed Adamu, stressed that, the operation Puff Adder, a police special operation that help law enforcement community recover and restore security in all troubled spots of the country, flagged off by the IG, was yielding tremendous benefits in Imo.

He equally introduced other suspects paraded for various crimes ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, child trafficking, illegal possession of firearm and victims of kidnap rescued unhurt during the operation at Ilile forest in Ohaji Egbema LGA.

One of the victims, Okey Nnaka “M”, who spoke to newsmen, narrated his ordeal with men of the underworld. He informed that he was kidnapped on his way back from Portharcourt, just before Umuagwo, when he was flagged down by men dressed in police uniform, suspecting to be policemen making him pulled to a stop. But within split seconds he was surrounded and ordered to come down.

Sensing he’s hesitation, they broke he’s door window and took him, among others to the forest. But for the timely intervention of the police, his family would have paid the ransom, as they had gone far in negotiations.

DCP Frank Mba, expressed appreciation to the officers and members of the Imo state Command and Imolites for their cooperation in crime fighting and appealed that they continue to serve and support the police to rid the state of all forms of criminality.