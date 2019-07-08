NwaKaNwa Commends Ihedioha ‘Rebuild’ Initiatives, Lauds Achievement So Far

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo state government led by Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha has once more received encomiums for its great start to life and alignment to the welfare of Imolites which is indicative of its focus on rebuilding the Eastern Heartland.

The people oriented governor was also commended for putting the interests of Imolites first, which has been showcased in the manner of his responses to the needs of the people.

The accolades came from an illustrious son of the State, Hon. Chika Odionyemma during a chat with journalists, recently.

He described the governor as a true democrat whose firm belief in the people as the sole aim of government has informed his people-oriented policies.

According to him, the number one citizen has exhibited unimaginable love and unfathomable commitment to the welfare of Imolites, which was missing during the past administration.

Odionyemma described Chief Emeka Ihedioha as a man of excellent technique, a man of few words, but with undaunted skillful, leadership and administrative prowess to reinvigorate the State.

The governor was also attributed as a servant leader, who believes in due process and rule of law, pointing out that the constitution of the various committees into vital sectors of the economy speaks volume.

He further pinpointed that quick responses to Okwudor/Njaba, Ideato road quagmire and other issues bothering on the welfare of the ordinary Imolites has shown his uncommon love for the people.

“This is new in Imo. It is the first time a new governor is starting this sharp, people-focused and brimming with passion for the welfare of the people. Most importantly, he has identified with Ndi-Imo during their happy and sad times. His Excellency, Hon Ihedioha has shown he has the capacity to rebuild Imo. You are journalists; you people can see how he has responded to the issues that concern Imolites, from road to workers’ welfare and many other issues I can’t mention here. He is a true democrat”.

“This is a clear indication that rebuilding Imo is a clear cut mission in the heart of the governor and he is unwaveringly prepared to do it. He is a dogged fighter and peace maker”.

However, the founder of NwaKaNwa Foundation, and member that worked for the Ihedioha inauguration committee on logistics also asked for the continued prayers and support of Imolites towards the realization of the repositioning mantra of the governor.

Further x-raying the laudable projects of the rebuild government, NwaKaNwa averred, “I have sat down and observed keenly of all his agendas to get Imo back to its glory. Rebuilding of Dan Ayiam stadium, Aboh Mbaise Power Plant, to mention but a few are solid and wonderful ideals”.

According to him, as a man who puts his trust in God, the governor needs all the prayers and backing from Imolites to enable him achieve greater things.

“Our governor is a worthy, standard oriented man who believes and trusts totally in God. As we all know, rebuilding a State such as Imo, which witnessed a lot battering and shattering during the past administration is not an easy task. So we should not relent in giving him our absolute support in all ramifications. Having such a purposeful, resolute governor with the yearning to liberate Imo deserves all hands being on deck”. Hon Odionyemma retorted.