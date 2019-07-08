By Onyeananam Chidinma

The chairman, Transition Committee of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Dr Anselem Opara on Saturday undertook inspection of Ekemele Road in Akabo, a strategic route in the LGA which have been dubbed ‘ a death trap’ by motorist.

Speaking with newsmen at the project site, the TC Chairman said his committee is doing its best to alleviate the sufferings of the masses in line with the policies of the Executive Governor of the State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha (Rt Hon), noting that the state of the road have direct impact on the people of the state and Ikeduru in particular.

He narrated that about a week ago, the road was blocked and vehicles could not pass through.

According to him, many vehicles got stuck in traffic while trying to ply the route which prompted the Transition Committee led by him to take palliative measures to cushion the effect of the deteriorating state of the Ekemele road on moving vehicles.

Dr Opara said, ‘we are fully aware that this is a federal road, this implies that the Federal Government of Nigeria has the sole responsibility of taking care of the road, but we cannot fold our arms, we are from this local government, we have to do something. I and the members of my committee unanimously agreed to take palliative measures, as you can see, we are trying to expel the water and spread concrete”.

The adjudged vibrant and analytical administrator, in his words, said previous governments at the federal level have shown interest in bringing the road up to standard, but the interest have been marred by occasional breaks in road maintenance and lack of professional touch.

He opined, “Having good drainage system will go a long way to address the issue.

Like I said earlier, we are only taking palliative measures, there should be a major drainage in the next few days, we have decided to create a drainage system along this road. We will apply adequate techniques geared towards ensuring free flow of water. We have called the attention of the federal government Agencies such as FERMA, NDDC, no response yet”

Dr Opara and his team also visited a borrow pit adjacent to Ekemele road where water from the road are gathering as a result of the absence of good drainage system, which according to Ikeduru indigenes present at the inspection, serves as the only water outfit.

In his words, “Ikeduru people should be aware we’re doing our best. We are constructing ditches, we are channeling the water. The ditches are temporary measures pending major moves by the federal government, to repair the damaged road” the TC chairman said.

Trumpeta also gathered that the Niger Delta Development Commission and Federal Road maintenance Agency were aware of the state of the road, as at the time of filling this report.