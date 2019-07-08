Great Expectation As Prophet Anyanwu’s MDGM 17th Holy Ghost Congress Begins July 10

By Onyeananam Chidinma

All is set for the annual Holy Ghost Congress of the miraculous Deliverance Gospel Mission (MDGM), under the spiritual leadership of his Grace, Prophet Dom Daniel Anyanwu, known among the circle of ministers, as “the seer”.

The congress, which is the 17th edition, will hold between Wednesdays 10 to Sunday 14 July, 2019 at the church auditorium by Basic Bus-Stop, Back of former infinity Hotel along Ihiagwa Road, Owerri, Imo State, with the theme: “water from Heaven”. The camping program will include morning, afternoon and night session.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri over the weekend to herald the congress, prophet Dom Anyanwu, the General overseer said the program was inspired by God, to liberate the people of God from torment into the rightful place designed for them by God almighty.

He explained that the vision was given to him 17 years ago, precisely on the 13th of July,, 2002. There and then, he decided to organize a solemn assembly, for God to intervene in the state and in the lives of individuals.

Prophet Dom said, “Prior to the advent of the Holy Ghost congress, the miraculous Deliverance Gospel Mission started on October 30th 1999. Since then, God has been doing wonders in our lives. Personally, I faced hardship, I was trekking to town with legs, amidst hunger. If God can change my condition, if people can have faith, God will answer their prayers. All you have to do is to gather, pray and fast”.

The Christian cleric expressed optimism that burdens will be made light at the forthcoming programme as the sick, the troubled and the oppressed will receive their deliverance.

The prophet opined, “People in some part of the country hardly believe in God nowadays because there are a lot of pastors of diverse kinds who collect money and tell the people someone somewhere is killing them.

“In such scenario, if the servant of God fail to harken to the voice of God or hear from him, they go by any means spiritual, that is not the will of God. By the grace of God, we are expecting abundant blessings and prophecies at the programe.

If Imolites remain steadfast, I believe they will say, “thank you Jesus”, this time it will be greater than the former”.

The Christian cleric lamented what he described as the untold hardship people are made to face throughout the history of the state and the country at large, noting that most of the victims of hardship have taken their situation as fate. He wondered if such situations are meant to be, in the household of God.

Prophet Dom Beckoned on Imolites to come and fast during the programme for four days, saying that no matter the situation, those who, by faith, make it to the programe will not regret it as God in his infinite mercy will visit their cases and settle them beyond imagination.

In his words, “I prayerfully chose this period for the programme because it tallied with the Jewish/Biblical culture of solemn assembly and this is my month of birth. I pray for God’s guidance in the life of our Governor, he should remain focused on his agenda and remember the roads around Federal Polytechnic Nekede and FUTO. God will touch his heart” the prophet submitted.