Minority Leader Position Splits AA, APGA In Imo Assembly

By Onyekachi Eze

The struggle for who becomes the Minority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly is deepening with animosity elected lawmakers under the Action Alliance, AA, and the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA at war.

At the inauguration of the present House of Assembly, Speaker and Deputy Speaker emerged elected while other principal offices were selected among the parties except that of Minority leader which has been concluded.

However, the choice of Minority leader, Hon Ekene Nnodimele of Orsu and APGA member has sparked a row.

Trumpeta learnt that APGA with 2 members produced the Minority leader against AA with 5 members, despite parading ranking members among them.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that disaffection is playing out among the members in the minority.

AA members are aggrieved why APGA person became a Minority leader at their own expense since they have five members against two of APGA.

The AA lawmakers suspect foul play and are spoiling for war.