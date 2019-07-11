How Girl Connived With “Fiancé” To Kidnap Father

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Imo state command has paraded a 29yrs old Emmanuel Sunday, for conspiring with one other, to kidnap his prospective father in law, an 88yrs old Pa Louis Njoku.

In a press briefing by the Force PRO, DCP Frank Mba, he explained that Sunday had conspired with the victim’s daughter, Miss Chinaza, 19yrs, to kidnap with the sole aim of using the proceeds for her traditional ceremony.

He further disclosed that the suspects equally made away with the victims Sienna car with which was loaned to the tune of N40,000 from one Ejike Emeka from Nekede in Owerri West LGA.

According to the release, the suspect had earlier kidnapped a five years old Deborah Chidinma Nganodim and collected N1.2million ransom.

“The story of Pa Njoku is pathetic; Emmanuel Sunday, who is a prospective in-law and his sister, Chinaza connived to kidnap their father so that from the proceeds, Emmanuel would organize the traditional wedding of Chinaza who is already eight months pregnant.

They also took away their victims’ Toyota Sienna car and used it to obtain a loan of N40,000 from one Emeka Ejike who has also been arrested.” He informed.

When quizzed, Sunday said the idea was the brain child of Pa. Njoku’s son who is now at large, while Chinaza who is visibly pregnant claimed that she wasn’t aware the vehicle was part of the loot.

“Pa Njoku’s son, who is my friend, had told me that we have to kidnap his father so that I could raise money to organise the traditional wedding of his sister who is my girl friend because she is already eight months pregnant.”

Also paraded, were suspects of the kidnap hideout rounded up last week at the ilile Forest at Ohaji Egbema LGA by gallant men of the police force.

Others paraded were alleged to have been involved armed robbery, kidnap, child trafficking and murder of a Corp member.