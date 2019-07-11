Prophet Dom Anyanwu Bags 2019 Mayor, Spiritual Father of Nollywood Award, Other Accolades

By Onyeananam Chidinma

Artistic icon and General Overseer of Miraculous Deliverance Gospel Mission, His Grace, Prophet Dom Daniel Anyanwu has been honoured with the prestigious Mayor of Nollywood Award as well as spiritual father award among other accolades.

The renowned preacher received the honour at the 5th Edition of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (South-East Zone), AGN annual award giving ceremony which took place on Saturday July 6 at the Imo entertainment academy, New Owerri, Imo State.

Prophet Anyanwu who doubles as an actor and Nollywood entrepreneur was described by the Guild as the pillar of inspirational movies in the South- East region of Nigeria, noting that the Prophet’s contributions to the industry are enormous.

Addressing newsmen after receiving the awards, the seasoned cleric expressed joy over the honour done to him in recognition of his contributions to Nollywood.

He dedicated all the honour to God, noting that the ability to do exploits in the movie industry was made possible by God.

Speaking further, the Christian cleric and renowned inspirational model urged Actors and Actresses from the South East Region of the country, to be devoted to the task of uplifting AGN (South East Zone), by working in synergy to brainstorm on the way forward for Nollywood, especially the professional development of Actors and Actresses in the South-East.

Prophet Dom admonished, ‘we should prepare AGN in the South East to move forward so as to ensure that the south east zone of AGN rank first among other zones, not only becoming the best, but devotedly maintain that position. I remember how we started, It was not easy, but gradually we made it to the top. Growing the industry takes time, but with devotion to the task, success is assured”.

While stressing the need for a passion driven movie industry garnished with inspirational contents, prophet Dom said, “I love acting, I am so happy with the roles I am playing in the industry. It has been my childhood dream, alongside my calling as a prophet, I acted on that dream and here am I today. I am so happy. The awards given to me by AGN will serve as a source of motivation to strive for greater heights”

According to a citation of the award recipient made available to newsmen and quoted during the event, prophet Dom Daniel Anyanwu who hails from Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, overcame great storms and hurdles in life. The citation reads that prophet Anyanwu who came from a humble background started selling in the street and at the same time carried out God’s assignment amidst hunger.

The citation reads “he emptied his account to buy a land for building of a church and also sold his Jeep for the church building. And by the Grace of God, he is called to be a servant of God by profession, a book writer, musician and Nollywood actor”

The event featured huge donations to the AGN by the Christian cleric.