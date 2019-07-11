IHEDIOHA MOVES AGAINST BAD ROADS IN IMO, APPROVES CRITICAL ROAD REHABILITATION

Touched by the bad state of roads in the state capital and environs making transportation difficult, the administration of the Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has moved in for a remedy.

This newspaper has observed poor road networks warranting the

approval for reconstruction and rehabilitation are:-. Naze Polytechnic Junction-Futo-Obinze terminating at Owerri, Portharcourt rd junction.

. MCC-Uratta road-Toronto junction.

. Control Post- Ibari Ogwa Junction.

Okigwe Urban to St. Mary Okigwe.

Ahiara Junction- Aba Branch running through Okpala junction through Chokoneze to Ahiara.

. Avutu Poultry Road. Obowo.

. Mgbidi-Oguta Road.

Avu Junction-Adapalm.

Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu Rd.

Control Post-Umuguma Road.