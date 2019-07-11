Owerri, Orlu Monarchs Form Alliance, Want Subjects Withdraw Cases Against Ihedioha In Tribunal

The Traditional Rulers from Owerri, Orlu extraction have issued a communiqué requesting their colleagues from Orlu zone to ask their subject who is in court with Governor Emeka Ihedioha the incumbent governor to withdraw their suits to make a way for amicable settlement so that the governor can concentrate on state matters, without distraction.

The resolution which was made on 5th of July 2019 with a large turnout of Traditional Rulers from the two zones reiterated their full support to the government of Imo State under the leadership of His Excellency Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (CON) (Omenkahurunaya) and call all well meaningful citizens of Imo State to do same.

It could be recall that on the 25th of March 2014, Owerri zonal council of Traditional Rulers signed a land mark bilateral cultural agreement with Orlu zonal council Traditional Rulers to cooperate on cultural and Traditional matters.

Since then the two zones have been strengthening their unity through cultural ties, visits and exchanges.

