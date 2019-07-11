In the spirit of Rebuild Imo Project, the Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Gerald Irona has disclosed that the era of youths engaging in arms-running and other criminal activities has passed.

Irona made this known when the leadership of Ogbako Ohaji, a socio-cultural organization of Ohaji people in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State paid him a courtesy visit in office.

According to Irona, fighting against crime and issues related to civil unrest, communal instability associated with youths involving in using gun won’t be tolerated.

The Deputy Governor who thanked Ogbako Ohaji for finding time to show solidarity, preached against youths restiveness, communal clashes and troubles against corporate organizations in the oil producing areas.

He regretted that in the past few years, those in charge of governance in Imo had used the youths as instruments for violence making them become vulnerable to criminal activities.

“Go home and tell the people that we have come to Rebuild Imo. The ills of the past, especially matter connected to youths with guns won’t be tolerated by the present administration. The present administration needs peace and tranquility to revive Imo State. Therefore anyone involved in actions not in conformity with laws of the land won’t be tolerated” he added.

Irona disclosed that those who empower youths with arms and ammunition for unlawful activities do not mean well for the society stating that the Rebuild administration is poised to not only induct everybody into the system but has the process of rehabilitation for the ones who had gone astray.

Said he “go and talk to your youths, there is no gain in crime. Our administration wishes to make the best condition to accommodate everyone. We won’t tolerate gun-running. As part of you, I am available to rehabilitate and make our youths move viable in the scheme of things”

The Deputy Governor used the opportunity to disclose that government establishments in Ohaji/Egbema like Adaplam, Obitti Rubber Estate and the interventionist agency for the oil producing area, ISOPADEC shall be revived for the good of people.

The leader of the delegation and former member who represented Ohaji/Egbema in the House of Assembly, Dr Goddy Esim Obodo, said that as a socio-cultural organization, Ogbako Ohaji came to felicitate with him on his election and successful swearing in.

Dr Obodo further revealed that Ohaji people are proud to be associated with the Ihedioha administration who found him worthy to be the Deputy Governor of Imo State.

He further expressed happiness and appreciated the Deputy Governor and Governor in considering sons and daughters of Ohaji for appointment, particularly the chairman and member of ISOPADEC handed to Barr Magnus Obido and Hon Emeka Alaihe respectively.

Also, the move to revive Adapalm and Obitti Rubber Estate by the present administration received kudos from Ogbako Ohaji, as Obodo said that such venture is heartwarming to the people.

Among the leaders of Ogbako President were Barr Golden Nwosu, Barr Obido, Hon Alaihe, Hon Damian Opara, PDP state secretary, Nze Enyia Dimkpa, former TC chairman of theLGA, Hon Mrs Lizzy Opara and the newly appointed Head of Adapalm Engr Kerunwa who lectures at Fed Poly, Nekede.

Others are Engr Ogaram of NDDC, Ex CBN Bank Chief, Sir Enyia (KSJI) and Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, Co-Publisher of Trumpeta Newspaper.