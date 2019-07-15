Henry Nwawuba Flags off #10M Micro Credit Scheme For Constituent Empowers Over 250 Women In Mbaike

Tunji Adedeji

Hon. Henry Nwawuba, member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives on Saturday, July 14th, commenced the first phase of his N10 million Micro Credit Scheme with the disbursement of #25, 000 startup capital to over 250 women In Mbaike, all in fulfilment of his campaign promises

Addressing the first batch his business start-up empowerment program, before the distribution of funds at Nwaorieubi Council Headquarters, the lawmaker recalled that during his campaigns, he promised to make life better for members of his constituency and has come to redeem it.

He averred that he’s few of those politicians who strongly believe campaigns promises are meant to be kept.

Hon Nwawuba said considering the enormous support from women of Mbaike, he has a moral burden to fulfill some of these campaign promises.

Nwawuba who also seized the platform to thank Mbaike women for their massive support enjoined them to use the money wisely, even as he opined that the grant would enable the women expand their businesses and contribute to the overall growth of their families.

The soft spoken lawmaker said his campaign slogan is expect more, thereby charging the women of Ikeduru to definitely be hopeful because he believes in the saying that if you empower a woman, you empower a nation and since he remains the only lawmaker in the state without litigation, he deems it necessary to use the fund he would have invested in hiring a lawyer to put smile on the faces of his people.

According to him,” I’m starting this empowerment grant with 250 beneficiaries, each woman would receive N25, 000 as start-up capital to enhance her business. Our idea is to empower them economically to enable them kick start their petty businesses or build on what they have started,” he said

His words,” this is Henry Nwawuba way of saying thank you to his constituent. The emphasis here is to ensure the business grows. The basic issue here is not the cost of finance but access to finance”

Nwawuba further opined that the beneficiaries economic growth can be achieved if all women were empowered to support their families and the education of their children.

Speaking earlier, the Peoples Democratic Organizing Secretary, Sir Victor Assams commended Hon Nwawuba saying the program is a wonderful one that shows that PDP is a serious party.

“I really appreciate this initiative and its indeed a way to sat this is not time for politics but time to deliver on campaign promises and Nwawuba has showed that he is determined to deliver the dividend of democracy to Mbaike people especially now that members of the opposition party, All Progressive Congress are busy fighting . Nwawuba has shown commitment, capacity and I’m happy to identify with him”, he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Onyenaza Julee a widow who spoke on behalf of Smiling Widows, another group who benefited from Nwawuba kind gesture thanked him for putting smile on their faces.

She said “With his performance in the House of Representatives and his empowerment programmes for his people, the people are thanking their stars for voting him into office’ she said.

Speaking shortly Hon Chinedu Ekwebelem, PDP chieftain in the area said barely three months after the donation of funds for offsetting school fees for scores of Ikeduru youths who are students in various higher institutions, Hon Nwawuba has, again, reached out to members of his constituency through the provision of empowerment grants.

According to him, Hon. Nwawuba this time has allowed his philosophy to come play. He has constantly maintained that it is better to teach people how to fish instead of giving them fish.