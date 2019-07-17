The immediate past governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and family members are terribly disturbed over uncertainties concerning the decision of the state government to probe alleged acquisition of government assets to private facilities.

Apart from Okorocha and his wife, Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha, Trumpeta learnt that the siblings of the ex-governor and his in-laws have been gripped by fear since the state government gave indication of recovery of government property fuelled by the motion adopted by the members of the Imo State House of Assembly.

At the inception of the Emeka Ihedioha regime, a recovery committee under Hon Jasper Ndubuaku was set up while a motion moved by Hon Uche Ogbuagu of Ikeduru State Constituency asked for the investigation of the unlawful conversion of some government and individual lands into private ownership, particularly the IBC Quarters, Orji to Rochas Foundation College.

It was learnt that both moves by the Ihedioha administration has caused a stir in the Okorocha family, as those who converted government land into private use are getting worried.

A source close to the family revealed that Okorocha and siblings have started devising means to wage the war against the Ihedioha administration.

In the mean time, the Okorocha, especially the in-laws who have hospitality sectors in some parts of the state, have secured the services of soldiers to guard their facilities.

When our correspondent checked at some facilities belonging to the Okorocha’s family, soldiers were spotted guarding the location, while it was learnt that the family members may rush to court to stop any probe as well as retrieval of alleged properties.

Before coming into power, establishments like Farmer’s Kitchen, House of Freeda, Westbrook Hotels, East High School, Esteria Supermarket, All In One Furniture Shop, Tweeter Bytes and others are known to be associated with Okorocha’s family and in-laws.