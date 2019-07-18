NULGE Crisis: National President Storms Imo, Constitutes Reconciliation Committee

In a bid to restore lasting peace in the leadership structure of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE Imo State chapter, the National President of the Union, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel Stormed Owerri on Wednesday 17th July, 2019.

Comrade Khaleel who arrived Imo State with the six geopolitical zonal leaders of NULGE noted that the reason for their visit was to ensure total unity amongst members of the Union. He boasted that the national leadership of NULGE under his watch is capable of resolving the lingering crisis in Imo State maintaining that the third party (court) got access to wade into their problem because of inordinate of some members. The National President urged the Union members to remain calm and allow the starts quo to remain despite the recent Industrial judgment.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of NULGE has constituted a reconciliation committee led by the Imo State Chairman of Director of Administration and General Services, DAGS Forum, Comrade Reginald Obi Dike to look into the crisis and report in two weeks time. The committee was enjoined to ascertain the demands of the litigants (warring factions) led by Uzoma Ekeanyanwu so as to resolve the crisis.