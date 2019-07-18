Uneasy Calm In OCDA Over Return Of Consultants, As Workers Kick

The problem in the Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA is far from over, following management issues arising from the reinstatement of consultants back to the parastatal by the new GM, Mr. Chimdi Ejiogu.

Recall that activities of consultants in OCDA started during the tenure of CY Amako, as a taskforce to ensure compliance in the payment of development statutory fees but over time, their activities have deviated to harassment and intimidation as well as siphoning of government revenue to personal pockets.

In a letter dated August 2nd 2018, the then GM, Mrs. Chika Nnajiofor had issued a directive through the Director of Administration and Finance of the Authority, dissolving permanently consultancy services of the hinterland taskforce by His Excellency, Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

It was gathered that, the earlier directive was not adhered to, as same consultants continued in their activities under the then GM, Nnajiofor who it was alleged collected the sum of #2.5Million Naira from each consultant to reinstate them.

A staff of the Authority who pleaded anonymity told Trumpeta that, the consultants not only lack knowledge of the job but issuing fake receipt, vandalizing properties without following due process, exploitation and intimidation of developers and non remittance of money to OCDA coffers.

He further informed that, the consultants do not take into account laws established by the authority in the discharge of their duty especially in the area of ensuring that, the master plan of Owerri is not distorted.

He complained that, ever since the new GM assumed leadership of the authority, he is yet to officially address staff but allegedly reinstated consultants, and forcefully evacuated staff from their office and handed over to consultants.

He appealed to the rebuild Imo government of Rt. Hon. Ihedioha to look into activities of management issues in OCDA, stating that if there is need for consultants, it should be in line with professional conduct.

Recall that for weeks, the authority have been inundated with visits from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Directorate of State Security Services, DSS paying unsheduled visits as a result of petition filed by the consultants.

Listing some of the problems facing the parastatal to include non enrollment of OCDA into the pension board, non-payment of staff gratuity for the past nine years, lack of vehicles and working tools among others.