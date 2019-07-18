How Imo’s Most Beautiful Girl Emerged From Ohaji/Egbema LGA

Ohaji/Egbema may no doubt be the geese that lays the Golden egg for Imo people. But beyond the natural endowments of oil and gas, as well as rich agricultural products which mark out council as the numero uno in the state is the presence of beautiful queens designed by God.

A manifestation of the beautiful damsels attribute was witnessed on 7th June 2019 at an event centre in Owerri when a beauty queen from Ochia autonomous commonly, Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State, Miss Ezichi Nwulu emerged winner as the Most Beautiful Girl in Imo State Beauty Pageant event.

MBGI is a pageant show organized by Emerald Events Agency, registered with Cooperate Affairs Commission of Nigeria in 2014. And owns the franchise for most beautiful girl in Imo state pageant.

The vision statement of most beautiful girl in Imo state is to harness the beauty and potentials of the Imo girl and showcase them to the world towards national transformation.

The first Ever edition of most beautiful girl in Imo held last year, 2018, which produced the first Queen, a final year medical student who had to combine medicine with beauty pageant.

This year’s edition was themed “the epitome of beauty edition” which saw the emergence of Queen Ezichi Nwulu who is not just beautiful but brilliant and smart.

Prior to the event, there was a boot camp that hosted 18 Imo girls who competed for the prestigious crown. It was a very rigorous process of training and instructions.

Queen Ezichi emerged having secured the highest number of votes and also putting up a fine performance both on and off the stage. The judgment was rigorous, free and fair.

Speaking of the newly crowned Queen, the CEO most beautiful girl in Imo state pageant, Mr Clinton Briggs said “she’s not just an epitome of beauty, but a Paragon of beauty with a penchant for excellence and creativity. She has all it takes to become the next Miss world. We are excited and expectant because the world is yet to see all her potentials”.

Queen Ezichi Nwulu is a 100 level student of history and international studies at the Imo state University. A native of Ohaji/ Egbema local government in Imo state and one of the beautiful daughters of Dr Vita Nwulu, for ASUU chairman and University teacher of the Imo State University. The mother, Dr (Mrs) Nwulu is also of the Federal University of Technology FUTO.

She will be unveiling her pet project soon as a way of giving back to the society.

Other Queens that emerged were Queen Onuoha Adrine (Most Beautiful Girl in Imo universe) a native of Aboh Mbaise.

Queen Oguguo Olivia (most beautiful girl in Imo Top model) a native of Ahiazu Mbaise.

Miss Ezichi Maryjane Nwulu who entered the competition as Miss Ohaji/Egbema, beat 30 other dazzling & beautiful contestants from other parts of Imo State & environs to emerge the ultimate Queen.

The contestants had to display their gorgeous looks in different attires, such as bum shorts, traditional wears, creative attires, evening/dinner gowns, & they all looked marvellous. They were further asked different questions on life & general livelihood issues to test their intelligence & wisdom.