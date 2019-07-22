Ihedioha Has Returned Governance To Imo People, Says Diwe •Laments Okorocha’s Neglect On Town Unionism

By Onyekachi Eze

The governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha has been commended for returning governance to the people with his lined up work itinerary of rebuilding the State.

He was lauded by the National President of Association of Imo Indigenous Town Unions (AIITU), Chief Emeka Diwe last weekend in far away Lagos State, during the Conference of Town Union Presidents General, PGs in Diaspora.

Delivering his inaugural keynote speech, Chief Diwe who converged all PGs across the country said the emergence of Ihedioha has rekindled lost hopes and returned democracy to the Imo people both home and in diaspora.

Having led the deligation from the National Headquarters, the Ideato born administrator and political pundit disclosed that the rebuild administration of Ihedioha has resurrected confidence between the governed and the government, adding that it is now the people will once more experience people oriented governance.

Reminding them of the untold humiliation the Town Unions suffered in the hands of the past administration in the State, he said,

“As you are aware, the last eight years in Imo State has been the worst in the history of the State. An eight years eaten by the locust but God heard the cries of his people and let His people go.”

He described the Rescue Mission era in the State from 2011-2019 as the darkest regime in the history of Town Unionism in Igboland, pointing out that he (Okorocha) arrogantly and without giving reference to the rule of law negated Town Unions which was the Power House of Development in the Autonomous Communities.

Also affirming of the leadership sagacity of Ihedioha, Chief Diwe enjoined them to take the opportunity in investing in the State, as a means of helping the rebuild government, stressing that as a friendly governor; he has created an enabling environment, as well as being a listening governor.

“It is therefore my appeal to you all to be good ambassadors of your home State everywhere you are and begin now to think of how to bring your investments home”.

“This is because the security of most Imo and indeed Igbo investments abroad are at great risk in the contemporary Nigeria we found ourselves”.

Stressing the benefits of the partnership between the Town Union and Ala-Igbo Foundation led by Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, Chief Diwe said, “You could recall, our last meeting in Owerri with the President of Alaigbo Development Foundation, Professor Uzoma Nwala had exposed the developmental and security challenges ndi Imo face at home and abroad which if left unattended, will affect us and our generations unborn.

“It is no longer news that ndi Imo and ndi Igbo at large are facing a turbulent period in the hands of the ruling Fulani elites and even the traditional/political leaders of Lagos who have at one time or the other, threatened Igbos to go home. We must therefore begin to take seriously, the “Aku ruo ulo” mantra, a timely investment initiative.”

Diwe admonished his hosts to be vigilant in view of the current security situation in the country and its attendant politicization where a particular ethnic group are made sacred cows and immuned from prosecution.

Speaking later at the occasion, the Diaspora President of the Association of Imo State Indigenous Town Unions(AIITU), Pastor Dr. Okechukwu Anoruo thanked the guests for their resolve to stand and work together under the leadership of the National President, Chief Emeka Diwe to protect, project and propagate the aims and objectives of the Town Union which have motivated solely to gather today and ” to proffer solution to the canceriatic trends of herdsmen killings of our people across the country”.

Speaking to the Press at the occasion, Engr. Innocent Nwadinobi, President General, Nzuko Ndi Imo Gombe State said that the gathering has been a dream come true since it has been the aspiration of Ndi-Imo to come together and speak with one voice. He however profered a piece of advice to the gathering, saying,

“I am using this medium to encourage some of us that have not identified with the Association to please do so as early as possible. Chetakwanu nowu ka akuruo ulo ka anyi jiri gawa mba. Onye Ndi iro gbara gburugburu neche ndu ya nche. Onye aghala nwanne ya”.