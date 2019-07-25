AJOKO’S PROBLEM NOT MARTIN EJIOGU • Rather his Anti- party Activities – Uba

following the Watchdog Newspaper sponsored publication of July 25th 2019 captioned”Youths Flays PDP Vice- chairman, Ejiogu over attack on Isu Leaders with a rider which says he should rather make friends for party, not enemy”, a politician from Isu L.G.A, Mr, Chimezie Uba has frowned at the said sponsored publication meant to ridicule and scorn the personality of Sir Martin Ejiogu, the no State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy Chairman.

Mr Uba opined that Chief Polycarp Ajoko’s problem is not Sir Martin Ejiogu, but is unquenchable anti party activities over the years. He posited that in 2011, hen Chief Ajoko was the Accountant General of Imo state under Chief Ikedi hakim, he allegedly handed over close to N25 billion FAC money he collected to governor Okorocha who was yet to be sworn in, thereby making it difficult for Chief Ikedi Ohakim to carry out necessary government financial obligations within lat period. Chief Ajoko betrayed his boss Ohakim to be retained as Accountant General but lo and behold, Governor Okorocha sacked him after discovering the stuff he was made of.

Mr. Uba equally revealed that Chief Ajoko openly campaigned for All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2019 elections, as can be seen in the anti party activities report on AMANDUGBA WARD 1, which states as follows;

Chief Polycarp Ajoko:

The Committee found out that Chief Polycarp Ajoko accompanied Hon. Ugonna Ozuruigbo to canvass for the votes of Amandugba Youths in Mrs. Edna Okechukwu’s restaurant at Eke Amandugba market square. This contravenes section 58 (1) (b&f) of the Party’s Constitution.

Chief Polycarp Ajoko was found to have called a meeting in his house in which he requested the people to vote for APC Governorship candidate and PPC candidate for House of Assembly. This amounts to allying himself with other parties and its candidates contrary to section 58 (1) (b&f) of the party’s constitution

Chief Polycarp Ajoko was found to have persistently absented himself from PDP meetings contrary to section 58 (1) (f) of the party’s constitution.

Chief Polycarp Ajoko was found to have vehemently neglected lawful directives of the party by calling PDP meetings in his house without reference to the ward chairman of the party and he also refused to appear before the disciplinary committee set up by the party. This contravenes section 58 (1) (b) of the party’s constitution.

The committee therefore recommends that Chief Polycarp Ajoko be expelled from PDP. This report was forwarded to Isu LGA which ratified it and sent same to PDP state working committee headed by a seven man panel who ratified it. The panel equally ratified that of Ideato South and Oru East. More anti party activity reports are being expected from other LGAs.

Mr. Uba equally stated that Sir Martin Ejiogu is a complete gentle man, highly respected and from a humble background. The issue of having problems with his siblings are mentioned in the news paper report is a way of tarnishing the rising profile of this young man before the public and will be resisted by the Youths.