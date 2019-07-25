Allow Equity, Fairness to Be Your Watchword Start Probing From 1999 -Onwudiwe Tells Ihedioha

Amb.Uju Onwudiwe, member representing Njaba State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, has implored Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, Imo State governor, to apply caution and allow the principle of equity, natural justice and fairness to guide him and his team while carrying out their planned probing exercise in the state.

The female ranking lawmaker who was reelected under the platform of Action Alliance (AA) during the last concluded general election in the country, stated this on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Imo Trade and Investment center, Owerri.

While fielding questions from the members of the third estate of the realm, the media, immediately after the Governor’s address, done to some invited stakeholders of the state, Igolo took time to bare her mind on burning state issues.

She commended the governor for organising a gathering of such nature which afforded him the opportunity to interface with the good people of the state, but expressed displeasure that some important critical stakeholders of the state, together with some other political party leaders were not considered fit and invited to the forum.

She urged the governor to henceforth always try and look beyond political affiliations in the spirit of brotherliness and oneness of the state any other time a gathering of such nature is put together.

This according to Ugololo Okwudor will help in promoting the unity, peace and progress of our dear state, Imo.

Igolo Njaba as she is fondly called by her teaming fans also used the opportunity to call on every elected political leader to always endeavour to carry everyone along in the scheme of things, especially, their political opponents .This according to her is the best means of upgrading the state economy and improving on people’s welfare.

When this is done, the entire good people of the state, including the hardworking people of her immediate constituency, Njaba, will immensely benefit from it.

This is a plea that should not be equated with politics, because, the security and future of our children and children yet unborn should always guide our present actions either as a law maker, executor of the law or law adjudicator.

Reacting to the part of the address of the governor where he announced the determination of his government to probe Senator Okorocha’s administration, the astute legislator who doubled as the chief minority whip of the Assembly, reiterated that Chief Ihedioha may not make meaningful impacts if he continues to witch hunt the immediate past government of the state.

RT. Hon. Uju Onwudiwe reiterated that the government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha achieved some remarkable feat while he held sway in the state. Adding that significant achievements were made in some areas and as such it will be uncharitable to only focus on errors of shortcomings.

She maintained that Senator Okorocha did his best as the state Governor and pleaded with Chief Ihedioha to improve on what he met on ground as democratic government all over the world is anchored on continuity.

The down to earth law maker re emphasized that if the present government in the state insists on going ahead with its probing plans in the state, equity and natural justice then demands that the government should start from 1999.

That was exactly when our current democracy in the country took its bearing.

But if the state government only talks about 2011 leaving out the period 1999 – 2011, then, it is now talking about a particular individual which amounts to witch hunting.

She opined that despite the fact that she belongs to another political family, yet, that will not prevent her from supporting all the good part of the policies and programs of the state Governor for the betterment of the state and her immediate constituency (Njaba).

She insisted that she will vehemently oppose any motion, laws or steps which is not for the interest of the people.

She finally opined that we all are Imolites, and still remain brothers and sisters, regardless of who is in power.”

And if we should get Imo right on track, there must be a way of bringing everyone onboard to move all forward, as Imo State should be the home for all.