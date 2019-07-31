War Looms In Alaba Market Naze Over Closure of General Goods Section  •As Women Cry out

By Onyekachi Eze

Danger looms in the Imo International Modern market, Naze, otherwise called ‘Alaba’ over the late minute closure of the entrance of the General Goods section by the Auto spare parts.

The Alaba market, situate along Aba road Naze Owerri have three sections, the Auto spare parts, the electricals, and the General Goods Section.

Unless the timely intervention of the State Government is deployed there, there may be blood bath or absolute closure following the shutdown of the major entrance roads leading into the General goods section.

Conducting newsmen round the premises yesterday by delegates of the affected section (General Goods), the following persons; Chika Onyekwere, Chinedu Apollo, Lawrence Ginikanwa, Echebiri Vitalis, Asagwara Lucky, Ada Madugba (Women leader free zone), Uchenna Nzewuba, and Okechukwu Aguwa, narrated that their ordeal has escalated to the level they can no longer bear.

They said that while staying at the auto parts section, they were subjected to huge payment of one hundred and twenty thousand naira, #120,000 as yearly rent.

After all plea to reduce the rent, they were welcomed into the General Goods section and to be paying only thirty thousand naira, #30,000 yearly.

However, they disclosed that barely one month they moved to the later, the people from the auto parts, according to them jealously and enviously barricaded their major entrance with strong walls, pillars and gates, thereby making lives unbearable for them and intending customers.

They opined that reasons behind their (auto parts) actions remain a disturbing factor as all attempts made by the Lagos investors of the market to reconcile both parties proved abortive, as their counterparts refused to open the entrance roads.

“We in the General Goods section did nothing wrong against the Auto spare parts people. Were they expecting us to continue paying massively to the tone of #120,000, while we got a better section collecting #30,000 from us yearly?

Continuing, the called on the State government led by Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to as a matter of urgency and public importance attend to their plight, before the story turns to something else, adding that they can’t see a reason why one set of people would automatically close down a road leading to another section, thereby leading traders to untold hardship and unavoidable waste of goods.

They reaffirmed their support to the government, reiterating that they would not cease from giving Emeka Ihedioha the full support as they did during the electioneering period.

Speaking on behalf of the women, Ada Madugba decried on the high rate of bad market associated with the closed roads leading to the General Goods section.

She narrated that out of the love shown them, a common sachet water seller was made a shop owner judging by the affordable amount they paid.

Speaking while shedding tears among other women, she said, “our goods are rotting and wasting on daily basis. Women with children go home daily without an ordinary #50 because there is no entrance to our shops.”

She continued, “if nothing is done promptly about this scenario, I am sorry, but we women may take drastic action. We can’t go hungry when we have wares and goods in quantity awaiting customers”.

Meanwhile, it was further discovered that fresh tomatoes numbering over 50 baskets, vegetables, baskets of pepper, fresh meat and fish, were disposed yesterday over waste.