Committee Visits Obiti Rubber Estate, Reassures Community Stakeholders

Tunji Adedeji

The Imo State Government on Wednesday made good its promise to fully revive the rubber estate at Obitti Community in Ohaji Local Government Area of the state when the committee on Imo Rubber Estates Limited parleyed with landlords and stakeholder’s of the largest rubber estate in the state.

Dr. Ray Opara, Chairman of the committee who led Imo Commissioner of police (CP) his team and other members of the committee to the host communities where hostilities by youths had stalled production activities for years before the intervention of the rubber committee instituted by Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Speaking during the visit, Dr. Opara said the committee was on assignment to resuscitate, investigate the environmental and human damage caused by past administration and the operations of the aggrieved youths and landlords who frowned against neglect by past administration.

He said,” Our governor Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has given us the mandate to resolve the long protracted problems in the rubber plantation. The governor brought us together to ensure this investment is resuscitated to the benefit of Obiti people.”

The Chairman who seized the platform to solicited corporation and support of the people assured them that Imo Government will revalidate staff list and add more staffers.

He averred that Gov Ihedioha has a different approach to governance, charging stakeholders and youths to reason among themselves and present the committee with names of their children ready to work for possible employment.

According to him, “Give us your utmost corporation today and we will revalidate the staff list and ensure your children are carried along in the sphere of things in the rubber plantation. Whatever the problem is that has kept that place moribund, will be resolved. We are aware of the agreement you have had before with past government but ours will be different and you will benefit first”

Opara who raised eyebrows over the rate at which rubber trees were being cut down by the people enjoined them to desist from such act because the establishment was for their interest.

The Chairman who was so impressed with the community overwhelming reception during the visit out of his personal purse offered a monetary award in form of scholarships worth N400 thousand to secondary school pupils whose parents are land owners in Obiti community.

He said,” through my foundation, Chibuzor Foundation, the scholarship will be given to pupils who performed excellently particularly those who took first position from JSS1-SSS3 in the coming examination.

The Traditional Ruler of Obiti community, HRH Rze Emmanuel Odunze, in his welcome address commended Governor Ihedioha for remembering his community and for deeming it fit to resuscitate a company that had gone moribund for several years.

He assured the members of the committee that if Obiti Community gets what is due to it, as promised by the government that his people will surely cooperate with government of Gov Ihedioha.