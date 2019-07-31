Obama Congratulates Ihedioha Over Supreme Court Judgment Against Sam Daddy

The Chairman of Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Owerri West Local Area, Imo State, Chief Innocent (OBAMA) Ekenma has praised the outcome of the case between the Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Samuel Anyanwu (Sam Daddy).

Ekenma won spoke to Trumpeta yesterday in Owerri said that with the Supreme Court thrashing out the matter over who is the Governorship candidate of PDP in Imo, Ihedioha has scaled one hurdle laid on his way by political detractors, adding that gradually, all other cases against Ihedioha would be dismantled by the Grace of God.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against Senator Samuel Anyanwu, awarding Two Hundred Thousand (200,000) to Ihedioha on the matter regarding who is the authentic Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Imo State in the March Governorship election.

Ekenma popularly called OBAMA, enjoined the people of Owerri West, Owerri zone and the entire Imo people cutting across party lines, to give Ihedioha support to deliver Imo State from its present ruin as left it by the past administration.

“Ihedioha is God-sent. All those challenging him in court should withdraw their cases and stop the distraction so that he can focus on the task of providing good leadership for Imo populace” Ekenma said.

He maintained that the people of Owerri West are solidly behind Ihedioha, because he has given the Area sense of belonging following juicy appointments he gave to people from the LGA in his Government.

The council chairman stressed that God will never allow Ihedioha’s detractors succeed in their evil machinations, pointing that it is only God that gives power, and has chosen Ihedioha.

“Not everybody will be Governor at the same time. Those who lost should embrace peace and wait for another time. It is not good to Imo people to continue to distract their Governor” OBAMA hinted.

He thanked Ihedioha for reviving the Local Government system in Imo State, with the appointment of Interim Management Committees in the 27 LGAs of the State to run the councils, which he said are the grass roots and foundation of all Governments.