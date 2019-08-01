Okorocha: I Am Not Competing With Ihedioha

By: Tochi Onyeubi

As the seeming differences between Rochas Okorocha and his successor, Emeka Ihedioha over governance of the Imo continues to dominate affairs in public discourse, the former has opened up to ask the latter to mind his business as he is not in competition with him.

Reacting over several issues arising from the desire of the present administration to rebuild Imo. Senator Okorocha has stated that he is in no competition with the executive Governor of Imo state, Rt. Hon. Ihedioha.

Okorocha made the statement through a release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo when he reacted over the scrapping off of some institutions set up by the Okorocha led administration.

He stressed that the governor was only interested at the man behind the institutions and not the benefit of such projects in the future.

According to the release, Governor Ihedioha was told blatantly to stop acting as if he is in contest with anybody and face his executive duties. It also added that since assumption of office he has only been inspecting, removing, destroying and discrediting all that Okorocha built.

“We want to let the Governor Ihedioha know that Okorocha had done eight years as governor. We are saying this because the zeal with which the governor has been destroying and discrediting all that the former governor laboured to put in place, has become worrisome to all Imp people, and others to. All the facilities Okorocha used to beautify Owerri Owerri, the state capital have been removed as if INEC announced him governor for the sake of removing or destroying all that Okorocha built”.

“It is also worth mentioning that since his inauguration as governor, he has not been able to do any other thing apart from inspecting, removing, destroying and discrediting all that Okorocha did, which means, we didn’t lie when we claimed Okorocha had more than one thousand verifiable projects as governor”.

“We appeal to Governor Ihedioha to take things easy and always think things deeply before acting on issues, instead of doing otherwise.”