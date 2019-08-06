Izunaso Vs Okorocha Imo INEC Commissioner Risk Jail for Ignoring Tribunal Summons

By Okey Alozie

The Senate Tribunal sitting in Owerri has given an order compelling the Imo Resident Electoral Commission, Francis Ezeonu to appear before it on matter between Senator Osita Izunaso and Owelle Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State.

The tribunal insisted that the Imo INEC boss must appear before it on or before 5pm on Monday 5th of August 2019 but after the court session resume after a break, the INEC lawyer was nowhere to be found, even the REC failed to show up as directed by the tribunal.

Following the REC’s to appear in court, the tribunal resumed sitting but later adjourned the case to 14th of August. All Izunaso’s witnesses and exhibits were also closed as the first respondent is now to open up on the 31st of August 2019.

Trumpeta gathered that door for further witnesses for the petitioner has been shut down as no other exhibit will be accepted again.

This paper however gathered that the REC was said to have travelled outside Owerri.

Legal experts who spoke to our reporter submitted that the REC may go to jail if he continues to disobey the court order by refusing to appear in the next sitting of the tribunal.