Posthumous charge: Imo Monarchs Urge Ihedioha To Restore Eze Njemanze

The crises rocking the leadership of Imo Traditional rulers council Imo state last Thursday took a new dimension with some monarchs accusing the immediate Past governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha of allegedly quickening the death of Late Eze Emmanuel Emeyeonu Njemanze Ozuruigbo V because he frustrated the late Traditional .

The monarchs under the aegis of Concerned Traditional Rulers led by embattled Eze Cletus Illomuanya made this accusation during their visit to the Secretary to the State Government, SSG Hon Uche Onyeagocha at the Government House Annex office Owerri where they appealed to the State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha to recall the Late Eze Njemanze from suspension even in death so that his spirit can rest in peace.

Speaking during their visit , HRH Eze Anayo Chukwu Durueburuo said Okorocha’s refusal to pay Late Eze Njemanze’s salary arrears and the shock of his unjust suspension by past administration was the main reason he(Njemanze) took ill and later died on May 4th 2016.

The aggrieved monarchs also enjoined Gov. Ihedioha to pay Late Eze Njemanze’s salary arrears to his family, recalling that the Concern Traditional Rulers on 12th of July, 2019 met with the governor and narrated their ordeal and how the Council of Traditional Rulers under Eze Illomuanya barely spent 18months of it 5years tenure before it was suspended.

He said the highpoint of their visit to the governor was anchored on the rule of law policy of Rebuild Imo Government, appealing to the governor to repel Law No 15 of 2016 and bring back Law No 6 of 2006 which provides for one chairman of traditional rulers and three deputies from each of the zones.

Also speaking, HRH Eze Godwin Onyeukwukwere described Late Njemanze as a quintessential Traditional Ruler.

He said,” Late Eze Njemanze should have been here with us. We need him back on his thrown .Owerri Community is losing a lot and we use this medium to plead with our governor to please take care of his benefits”

“Whatever our governor can do for his family now, he should please do because Ozureigbo was a great traditional ruler. Since my 55years of public life I have never seen a system where a governor dehumanized his people like past administration of Okorocha.

The monarch reaffirmed that apart from Late Eze Njemanze’s inability to properly foot his medical bills, the major cause of his untimely death was Okorocha’s suspension.

In his reaction Hon Onyeagocha assured the monarchs that their intervention would not be in vain.

He implored them to go back to their various communities in the interest of the State and appeal to their subjects mostly Imo sons, in opposition parties to withdraw the petitions they filled before the tribunal challenging the election of the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha .

SSG advised the monarchs to tell candidates of other political parties particularly those who took 3rd and 4th positions that the continued litigations would be a distraction that will end up in futility.

Hon Onyeagocha ,while promising that Gov Ihedioha would get back to them on the issue called on all the Traditional Rulers in the State to fashion out measures for solving endemic crises challenging their communities, reminding them that they have a key role to play if Imo must move forward.

He accused Former Governor Okorocha of bastardizing the process of selecting traditional rulers in Imo State. He expresses concern over the high number of Monarchs appointed by the Former Governor.