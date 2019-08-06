While those behind the ownership the Zigreat company, a firm alleged to have been awarded numerous contracts said to be above N20bn in Imo State, are yet to be uncovered, the No 5 Ugbelle street, Ideato South location has become a subject of controversy as Imolites make inquires about the firm.

Information how Zigreat Company was awarded billion naira worth of contract during the regime of the immediate past governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha was made public last Thursday.

According to the details, Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, awarded 12 contracts worth N20 billion to Zigreat International Company Limited between November 15, 2013, and November 3, 2017,

Documents obtained showed that the contracts were awarded to this company in violation of the public procurement act.

But Zigreat International Company Limited, which had no functional website as of the time this report was filed, got its first contract from Okorocha’s government three months after it registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The former government in Imo had awarded a N700 million contract to it for the construction of a tower.

The first contract, construction of “Akachi”, an Igbo term which translates as “The Hand of God”, in Owerri, the state capital, was awarded for N700 million. In a letter dated November 15, 2013, his administration told Zigreat that 25 percent of N700 million would be made available as mobilisation fee.

The ex-governor also approved N683 million for the construction of Community Health Hospital in Ogboko, his hometown in Ideato local government area. Till date, the hospital is in a derelict state.

Also awarded was over N689 million contract for the office blocks of the ministry of happiness headed by Ogechi Ololo, Okorocha’s sister.

N5.9 billion was awarded for the construction of police headquarters, phase 1, Owerri and N4.3 billion for the construction of police headquarters, phase 2, Owerri.

Construction of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environment in Aboh/Ngokpala, N3.7 billion.

Reconstruction of sub-treasury building for conversion to government house clinic, N210 million

Construction of ministry of Niger Delta office blocks, N611 million, Construction of ministry of agriculture office blocks, N611 million, Construction of ministry of tourism office blocks, N630 million, Construction of IMSU campus at Onuimo, N2.79 billion and Construction of ministry of sport office blocks, N690 million.

Trumpeta learnt that since the exposure became a public matter, Imolites have started searching for the location.

Trumpeta learnt that for a company to be registered in the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, it must have a fixed address. In the case of Zigreat firm, it is No 5 Ugbelle Street, Ideato South the location can be found for now.

Our team of reporters who visited Ideato South discovered that there is no particular place named Ideato South as it is one of the local government areas of Imo State.

Efforts to trace the No 5 Ugbelle Street proved abortive as there was no particular location in the place bearing Ideato South because the area comprises several autonomous communities in the LGA. Further inquires only revealed that there is a name of the community known as Ugbelle autonomous community in Ideato South.

Ugbelle town has boundaries with neighboring Ideato South communities of Omuma Isiaku, Ogboko and Mgbee in Orlu LGA.

A thorough search also didn’t show evidence of No 5 Ugbelle Street in the Ugbelle community as at the time of Trumpeta visit. And there is no sign post or location showing No5 Ugbelle when our reporters called. Efforts to get the No5 Ugbelle street identity from the LGA office at Dikenafai proved abortive as staff of the council was not forthcoming on provision of street registration and identity.

What the newspaper however noticed that Ugbelle is an autonomous community and electoral ward that borders other Ideato South towns. Ugbelle town also produced few politicians of record which includes a former House of Assembly member who represented Ideato South, Hon Mbakwe Obi and Emeka Dike, an active player in the administration of Okorocha.