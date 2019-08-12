ARARAUME FELICITATES WITH MOSELMS FAITHFUL ON Sallah

Distinguished senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has felicitated with the adherents of the moslem faith on the occasion of the celebration of this year’s EID-EL-KABIR.

This was contained in a good will message he issued through his Chief Press Secretary Comrade Agu Diamond bryan.

While expressing optimism that Nigeria will overcome the myriads of instability, insecurity and spate of violent crimes bedevilling the nation, Araraume called on moslems to shun all forms of ethnic, religious and violent sentiments and attributes that tend to divide us rather than unite us as a nation.

He also called for peaceful coexistence and avoid all forms of rancour and bitterness that could further aggravate the echoes of disunity in the country.

Turning to the moslem community in Imo state, Distinguished senator Ifeanyi Araraume who is challenging the outcome of the March 9th 2019 governorship election in Imo purportedly won by Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha, counseled them on the need to live in peace, unity and harmony with their host communities especially at Owerri, Okigwe, Oguta, Irete and Ohaji Egbema thus reminding them of the civic responsibility of contributing effectively to governance and being law abiding and of good conducts in all their dealings with others.