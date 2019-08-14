Award of N20bn Contract To One Company: Directors, Owners of Zigreat Unknown Yet

Weeks after an exposure that went viral in the social media about how not less than N20bn contract was awarded to a particular contractor named Zigreat, the directors and owners of the firm are yet to be uncovered, reports Trumpeta.

A great revelation was recorded when certain official documents alleged that a certain firm registered after Owelle Rochas Okorocha came into power in 2011 named Zigreat International Company Limited, between November 15, 2013 and November 3, 2017 got contracts worth N20bn.

According to the details from documents obtained, showed that contracts were allegedly awarded to the company in utter violation of the public procurement act.

The contracts were Akachi awarded for N700m, community Health Hospital Ogboko, N683m, Ministry of Happiness office block N689m, N5.9bn for police headquarter phase 1 and N4.3bn phase 2. Also, construction of Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental in Aboh/Ngor Okpala N3.7bn. others are; Niger Delta office Blocks, N611m, Ministry of Agriculture N611, Tourism N630m, IMSU Campus at Onuimo N2.79bn and Ministry of Sports N690m.

Efforts by this newspaper to get the true identity of those behind this company have proved abortive as checks at the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC was futile.

With no functional website to ascertain the true identity of the company, Trumpeta couldn’t locate the so called No 5 Ugbelle Street, Ideato South, while the identity of the Directors are shrouded in secrecy.

This newspaper gathered that names of company directors must be added during company registration but a thorough check with the CAC has not provided any positive result.

Our reporter who visited the Owerri office of CAC faced hurdles before he could be attended too when online checks were not responding. Officials met at the office showed indifference approach to Trumpeta inquries and failed to make identities of the owner’s public.

Further investigations showed that the Imo State Government who are with the process for the award of the N20bn contract is yet to also tell the public who is behind the Zigreat company.

It would be recalled that efforts by this newspaper to locate the No 5 Ugbelle Street, Ideato South address of Zigreat Company was unsuccessful after a visit to Ugbelle community and Ideato South LGA for verification. While authorities at the LGA denied knowledge of the existence of the Ugbelle Street, the name shows it is an autonomous community and electoral ward in Ideato South without street numbering or demarcation to ascertain No 5 Ugbelle Street.