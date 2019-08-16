By Onyekachi Eze

A frontline politician and leader in Okirika Nwenkwo ward of Ahiazu Mbaise, Dikejiejemba Chuks Chilaka has identified with the recently appointed aides to Imo State governor, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

The appointees are; Prof. Mrs. Viola Onwuliri (Commissioner for Education), Hon Sunny Ogulewe (SSA Admin), Chief PG Madu (Chief Technical Adviser), Sir Steve Onu (SSA on lands), Hon Joe Ehioma (SSA on Culture), and Hon Kelvin Agbaegbu (SSA on Cabinet matters).

Felicitating with them, Dikejiejemba Chilaka described their respective appointments as a round peg in a round hole, portraying that they are truly people of proven integrity whose appointments would go a long way in rebuilding the State, in tandem with the governor’s mission mantra.

The Deputy President, Ohaneze Ndigbo in South Africa, and, member, ITC management committee, maintained that as true sons and daughter of Ahiazu Mbaise who have distinguished selves in the service of God and humanity, it is not contestable they would employ their wealth of knowledge and experience to the good of Imo people.

He said such opportunity could only come to bare with a visionary leader who sincerely mean well for the overall good of the State, hence called on all and sundry to close ranks and work in synergy with the ‘rebuild’ government for a fast result.

Chilaka also enjoined the appointees to see the chance given to them as a means of writing their names in gold once more; stressing that Imolites would live to remember them in years to come.

However, he commended the governor for finding them worthy to serve the State especially in this critical time the crave for good governance in on the increase.